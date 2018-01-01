 
  Sports (Click here for more)

Germany’s Brych to Referee Real Madrid-PSG Match

MADRID – German referee Felix Brych will officiate the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 matchup between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the UEFA confirmed on Sunday.

PSG will host title holder Real Madrid on Tuesday, after the French side was defeated 3-1 in the first leg.

Brych, who has been an international referee since 2007, was in charge of some of Real Madrid’s previous matches, including the last edition of the Champions League final against Juventus, in which the Spanish side won 4-1.

The German referee, who is among those nominated to officiate in this summer’s World Cup in Russia, has also officiated matches for PSG, including its Champions League group stage clash against Arsenal last season.

Brych refereed the final of the Europa League between Sevilla and Benfica in 2014, when the Spanish side won the title on penalties.

The UEFA also confirmed Germany’s Felix Zwayer will referee the last-16 match between Liverpool and Porto at Anfield Stadium in the same round on Tuesday.
 

