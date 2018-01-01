

Michelle Wie Wins the LPGA Singapore



SINGAPORE – United States’ Michelle Wie won the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Sunday.



Exactly 1,365 days after her last win at the US Open in 2014, Michelle Wie clinched her fifth LPGA title, finishing on 17-under 271.



Seven birdies in the final round of the tournament helped Wie close the final round with a seven-under-par 65 and move from fifth place to first.



The American won the tournament with a one-stroke lead over South Korea’s Jenny Shin, Canada’s Brooke M. Henderson and fellow Americans, Danielle Kang and Nelly Korda, all of whom finished second.



“I’m so proud of me, my caddie and my entire team. HSBC always has a world-class event. This means a lot to me,” the 28-year-old Wie said.



Wie began the final round five strokes behind Korda and four behind Kang but both squandered their leads and finished on 71 and 70 respectively.



