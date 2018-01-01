

European Finance Commissioner Celebrates SPD’s “Yes” Vote, Grand Coalition



BRUSSELS – The European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs was the first member of the European Commission to celebrate on Sunday the “yes” vote of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) militancy ballot backing the new Grand Coalition with Germany’s conservative block.



French EC Commissioner for Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici was the first EC executive to extend his congratulations on his official Twitter social media account after SPD militants voted in favor of a “Gross Koalition” with Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social Union (CDU-CSU) block.



Moscovici wrote on Twitter “Congratulations to my SPD friends for their responsible and decisive vote” adding that “Germany is now ready to engage for a stronger Europe. #GroKo”



A total of 239.604 SPD militants or 66.02 percent of all valid ballots cast voted in favor of the government agreement with the CDU-CSU block, thus ending a five-month German cabinet interim period since last September’s German general elections.



