

SPD Members Vote in Favor of Coalition with Merkel



BERLIN – The members of Germany’s Social Democratic Party have voted in favor of a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the party leadership said on Sunday.



The 463,723 party members had between Feb. 20 and Friday midnight to decide if they approved of their party again being part of a government led by the conservative Merkel.



The conditions of the pact and the concrete measures that will be implemented were detailed in a 177-page deal that was negotiated between January and February.



It includes key proposals of the SPD and assigns major ministries such as finance and foreign affairs to the SPD.



