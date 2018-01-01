

China Warns Trump of Consequences If Its Interests Are Harmed



BEIJING – China warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday that there would be consequences if Washington launched a trade war.



“China does not want a trade war with the United States, but if the US takes actions to hurt China’s interests, China will not sit by idly and will take necessary measures,” Zhang Yesui, a spokesperson for China’s National People’s Congress, said in a press conference.



Zhang also warned Washington that policies based on “misjudgment or wrong presumptions will hurt relations and bring about consequences that neither side would want to see.”



These remarks come after Trump announced earlier this week that his administration will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum products and described trade wars as “good.”



Zhang said that the total trade between the two economic powers reached more than $580 billion in 2017 so “it is natural that there are some frictions.”



However, he insisted that cooperation was the only way to resolve those differences, citing the example of Chinese top economic adviser Liu He’s visit to Washington this week for a series of meetings with US government officials.



“It is important for both sides to perceive each other’s strategic intentions correctly and with a fair mind,” Zhang said at the press conference preceding the annual plenary session of the National People’s Congress, which will begin on Monday.



