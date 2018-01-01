 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Ukraine’s Tsurenko Beats Switzerland’s Vögele, Defends Title in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, the world No. 40, defended her Mexico Open title Saturday night, rallying to beat Switzerland’s Stefanie Vögele 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 44 minutes.

In the first set, with the score at 5-5, Vögele maintained her service in the 11th game and took advantage of the Ukrainian’s unbalanced serve to win the first set 7-5.

Tsurenko took the second set into a tiebreak, which she won 7-2.

In the third, Tsurenko broke in the second game and raced into a 3-0 lead. Vögele broke in the fifth but could not confirm it. Tsurenko took the lead to 5-2 and broke her opponent to seal the victory.

“Defending the title in Acapulco is an extraordinary feeling. I am very happy,” Tsurenko said.
 

