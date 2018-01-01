

Jaguares Lose to Hurricanes for Third Straight Defeat in Super Rugby



BUENOS AIRES – Argentina’s Jaguares lost 9-34 against New Zealand’s Hurricanes on Saturday in Buenos Aires for their third defeat in the same number of games in Super Rugby.



The Jaguares team coached by Mario Ledesma came into the match after losing in its first two appearances in South Africa: 20-28 against the Stormers and 27-47 against the Lions.



The New Zealanders got their first win in the tournament, having lost in their opener 21-19 against the Bulls from South Africa.



The Hurricanes showed from the first minute that they were determined to return from Argentina with a win and did not give many opportunities to their opponents.



At half time, the Argentine side was behind 6-12 in its first home game this year, at Velez Sarsfield Jose Amalfitani stadium in Buenos Aires.



The New Zealanders scored five tries, three conversions and a penalty. All of the Jaguares’ points came from penalties.



The Argentines had few opportunities and failed to make the most of those did get. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, were highly effective and came away from most of their attacks with points on the board.



