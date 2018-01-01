

Real Madrid Beats Getafe 3-1 Ahead of PSG Match



MADRID – Real Madrid beat Getafe 3-1 ahead of next Tuesday’s match against Paris Saint Germain in Parc des Princes stadium, in which Cristiano Ronaldo will be at his best after scoring two goals during Saturday’s La Liga match.



This win comes after Zidane’s men suffered a shock defeat by Espanyol on Tuesday.



As was to be expected, Getafe did not make things easy for Real Madrid, holding up until the 24th minute when Gareth Bale broke the deadlock, scoring the first goal from close range.



Things got more interesting during the next 20 minutes of the first half, with several close opportunities for Real Madrid.



Cristiano scored the second goal just before the break, with a left-footed shot from inside the penalty area.



Striker Loic Remy virtually ended the game for Getafe, after he received his second yellow card in the 47th minute.



Despite having only 10 men, Getafe managed to score its first and only goal 65 minutes into the match, with a penalty kick converted by Francisco Portillo.



Right after, Real Madrid’s Marcelo was sent in to replace Hernandez.



The decision was fortunate, as Cristiano’s second goal was a header from a pass by Marcelo in the 78th minute, ending it 3-1.



