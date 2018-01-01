

Fognini, Jarry Advance to Sao Paulo Final



SAO PAULO – Italy’s Fabio Fognini and Chile’s Nicolas Jarry advanced to the final of the Brasil Open with wins on Saturday over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos, respectively.



The second-seeded Fognini breezed past the third-seeded Cuevas 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 10 minutes in the first semifinal at this clay-court event in Sao Paulo.



Jarry, who has been a breakout player in the 2018 South American clay-court season, then advanced to his first ATP Tour final with a come-from-behind 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Zeballos.



The Chilean will play for the title a week after reaching his first-ever ATP Tour semifinal at the Rio Open.



Sunday’s final will be the first-ever meeting between these two players.



