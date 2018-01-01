 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Depor Remains in La Liga Relegation Zone after 1-1 Draw vs. Eibar

A CORUÑA, Spain – Deportivo La Coruña and Eibar tied 1-1 on Saturday, with the home team failing to climb out of La Liga’s relegation zone after missing several clear scoring opportunities in the first half, at the end of which it was left at a disadvantage when keeper Maksym Koval was given a red card.

Depor would have provisionally climbed into 17th place and out of the relegation zone with 11 games remaining by beating the Basque squad at Riazor Stadium, while Eibar with a win would have been equal on points with sixth-placed Villarreal, but instead dropped to eighth place behind Girona.

The first goal came 11 minutes into the match, when Eibar’s Takashi Inui scored off a long cross from Fabian Orellana.

The match was delayed 26 minutes in, when Orellana was injured and had to be substituted by Pedro Leon.

The tie came a few minutes later when a header by Florin Andone off a pass from Adrian Lopez hit the left post and bounced off Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic and into his own goal.

In the 39th minute, Koval was sent off for a foul outside the area on Eibar’s Joan Jordan, but the visitors were unable to capitalize on their numerical edge the rest of the way.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved