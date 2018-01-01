

Tottenham Beats Huddersfield 2-0, Climbs into Third in Premier League



LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur extended its unbeaten streak across all competitions to 17 games with a 2-0 home victory on Saturday over Huddersfield Town in Matchday 29 of the Premier League.



South Korean forward Son Heung-min was the star of the day at Wembley Stadium in London, scoring in minutes 27 and 54 to lift his overall goal tally in the current English-league season to 10.



The Spurs showed their readiness for Wednesday’s second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Juventus and now provisionally hold the third spot in the Premier League standings with 58 points, while Huddersfield is in 15th place with 30 points and not far above the relegation zone.



Elsewhere, Burnley (40 points) notched its first victory since Dec. 12 by defeating Everton 2-1, a badly needed win that keeps the squad in seventh place and improves its chances of qualifying for Europe next season.



Leicester City, which has gone winless over its past five Premier League games, salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez in the seventh minute of second-half injury time.



Watford, meanwhile, edged West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on a goal in minute 77 by Troy Deeney, while Southampton and Stoke City played to a scoreless draw and Liverpool topped Newcastle 2-0.



West Ham United, a week after losing 4-1 to Liverpool, fell to Swansea by that same score on Saturday.



