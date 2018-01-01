 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Burkina Faso PM Visits Terror Attack Site in Capital

OUAGADOUGOU – Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba visited on Saturday the site of a terror attack in the capital Ouagadougou, a day after eight soldiers were killed and 80 people were wounded in simultaneous attacks on an army headquarters and the French Embassy.

Thieba said he was greatly disturbed by the violence while speaking at the site of Friday’s car bombing.

“I express my emotion and feeling of revolt after what I’ve seen ... horrible scenes,” Thieba said after his visit.

The French ambassador to Burkina Faso, Xavier Lapeyre de Cabanes, said that the attack would not affect relations between France and the West African nation.

“Our two countries were targeted. The symbolism is strong, that is, the terrorists are trying to divide us and that will obviously not happen,” he said.

Eight assailants were killed by Special Forces, and the government did not announce any detentions.

On Friday, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo stated that the car bomb at the military headquarters targeted a high-level meeting of the multi-national G5 Sahel military force, which included the chief of staff of the armed forces of Burkina Faso.

The room where the senior officials had been scheduled to meet was damaged in the explosion, he added.
 

