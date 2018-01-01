 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Officer on Spanish Ship in Antarctic Falls into Sea and Dies

MADRID – Capt. Javier Montojo Salazar died in the Antarctic after accidentally falling into the sea while sailing the oceanographic research vessel Hesperides, the Spanish Defense Ministry reported in a statement.

The Spanish navy officer’s mortal remains are now aboard the ship en route to Ushuaia, Argentina, to begin the process of repatriation to Spain.

The body of the captain, who disappeared near the Juan Carlos I Naval Base on Livingston Island, was found after a search lasting three hours.

The family has been informed and is receiving the support of a team made up of navy personnel.

Assigned to the General Management of Arms and Materiel of the Defense Ministry, the frigate captain was engaged in one of the research projects the Spanish ship was carrying out in the area.

The Hesperides weighed anchor last Nov. 24 at the eastern Spanish port of Cartagena to begin the 2017-2018 Antarctic campaign, planned to last until next May and focused on the effects of climate change, geophysics, seismology, and the new navigation and positioning system using the European satellite Galileo.

The ship first headed to Argentina to initiate from there the scientific expedition.

The Hesperides has a crew of almost 100 people, between navy personnel and scientists.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved