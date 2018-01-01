

Schalke Beats Hertha 1-0, Jumps to 2nd in Bundesliga



GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany – Schalke 04 clinched on Saturday a 1-0 home win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga 25th round, jumping to second place in the German league table.



Marko Pjaca’s winning goal for Schalke came 37 minutes into the match.



With 43 points, Schalke is 17 points behind defending champion and league leader Bayern Munich, while Hertha holds 11th place with 31 points after suffering its eighth defeat this season.



Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hannover 1-0 to move to third place with 42 points, just one point ahead of fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund, which was set to be hosted by Leipzig later on Saturday.



Hannover is in the 10th position with 32 points.



Also on Saturday, Wolfsburg suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, which now has 41 points and holds the fifth position.



The clash between Hamburger SV and FSV Mainz 05 ended in a goalless draw, while Hoffenheim earned a 2-0 away win over Augsburg to occupy the seventh position with 35 points.



