 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Turkish Airstrikes Kill 36 Syrian Government-Allied Militants

CAIRO – At least 36 militants allied with the Syrian government were killed on Saturday in a bombing by Turkish aircraft in the embattled Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwest Syria, a United Kingdom-based war monitor reported.

The bombing hit a military camp for popular forces loyal to Damascus in the town of Kafr Janna in the northeast of Afrin, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahman, told EFE by telephone.

The death toll may rise, Abdulrahman stated, as a number of corpses remained under the rubble left by the bombing of the camp, called al-Talaa.

On Thursday night, another Turkish strike killed at least 14 popular forces fighters in an area in the north of Afrin, according to the same source.

The Syrian government-allied popular forces entered Afrin 11 days ago as part of an agreement between the Syrian authorities and the YPG to protect the border region from the Turkish offensive.

According to the SOHR, at least 58 militants loyal to the Syrian government have died in the fighting against Turkey, either in combat or from bombings, including Saturday’s casualties.

On Jan. 20, Turkey and allied Syrian rebel factions began an offensive in Afrin, which has for years been controlled by Kurdish YPG militias.

The YPG are considered terrorists by the Turkish government for their links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Turkey, but have been armed and trained by the United States and supported by US airstrikes in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved