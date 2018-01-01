 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico’s Coach Recalls Winning La Liga Title

MADRID – Atletico Madrid’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone recalled on Saturday ending the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona over the La Liga title when his team won it four years ago, ahead of his league clash against leader Barça.

Second-placed Atletico seeks to close the gap with its rival to two points, in a bid to win the league title after its success in 2014.

“The other day maybe I expressed myself wrong or you misinterpreted me. I said (the La Liga title) is impossible, ordinarily speaking, in the wake of the numbers. In 14 years, either Real Madrid or Barcelona won the title and only Villarreal emerged second,” Simeone said.

“It’s clear that it is impossible. We made it possible, because we won it; but it’s clear that it is very difficult,” he added.

“Our objective is the same as always, to reach the last five rounds with an option, and from then, it’s clear that if we reached that stage with options, we will have our chances,” he added.

Simeone also acknowledged that Barcelona’s Argentine star Lionel Messi was impossible to stop, despite his opponents’ best efforts.
 

