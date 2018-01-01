 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Girona Stuns Villarreal 2-0, Approaches Top 6 in La Liga

CASTELLON, Spain – Girona defeated Villarreal 2-0 on Saturday in the 27th round of La Liga, moving within striking distance of qualifying position for the European tournaments.

The match got off to a fast start, as Villarreal was very active and sought to open the scoring, but Girona forward Cristhian Stuani made use of an error by Villarreal defender Javier Calleja, netting the first goal in the 16th minute.

Villarreal continued to dominate the game, but remained unable to score the equalizer.

With just 10 minutes to go, Anthony Lozano netted the second goal for Girona to secure the away win and the second straight victory for his side.

After this win, Girona jumps to seventh place in the La Liga table with 40 points.

Villarreal, which has won only a single match in the past six games, is now in the sixth position with 41 points.

Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to host second-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday, leads the La Liga table with 66 points.
 

