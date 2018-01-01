

Walsh Wins Shot Put Gold, Breaks Tournament Record



BIRMINGHAM, England – New Zealand shot putter Tomas Walsh won on Saturday his second consecutive gold medal in shot put at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England, scoring a tournament record of 22.31 meters.



Since the first edition of the Indoor Championships in Indianapolis in 1987, when German athlete Ulf Timmermann won the title with a distance of 22.24 meters, no athlete had thrown further in the tournament’s history – until Walsh.



The New Zealander, who is also the outdoor World Champion, made two other shots over 22 meters, both at 22.13.



Germany’s David Storl took the silver medal with 21.44 meters and Czech athlete Tomas Stanek took bronze, after getting the same best throw but with a worse second attempt (21.12 meters versus Storl’s 21.18).



