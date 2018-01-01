 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Putin Promises Bright Victories If Re-elected on March 18

MOSCOW – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, the incumbent candidate in the country’s coming presidential elections, promised his voters on Saturday a future full of “bright victories” if re-elected, which according to all polls is a bygone conclusion.

Putin attended an electoral rally and pop concert at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium and gave a stirring speech to around 100,000 supporters.

Putin said during his rally speech if he was elected, “We will do everything to make (our children and grandchildren) happy. If not us, no one will do this for us. But if we succeed, the coming decades, the whole of the 21st century will pass under the sign of our bright victories.”

As if on cue, Putin asked his supporters “Will we?” and the stadium roared with a deafening “Yes!”

After his brief intervention, Putin informed the public that the Russian Hockey team, the winner of Men’s Ice Hockey Gold team in the recent South Korean Winter Olympics, was also at the Moscow stadium.

Putin then said the world had seen their hockey team sing the Russian anthem “a capella” after the International Olympic Committee defined the 168-strong Olympic team as “neutral” (no flag/no anthem) after the Russian doping scandal; Putin then asked the public to sing along with them the Russian anthem, (but this time with music).

Putin said “let’s go!” which the public, obliging and enthusiastically, did.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved