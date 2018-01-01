 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona Coach Stresses Importance of Atletico Clash

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s coach Ernesto Valverde stressed on Saturday the importance of the highly-anticipated La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid, as it could prove decisive in the fight for the title.

Undefeated in La Liga, Barcelona is first in the league with 66 points, five points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, which has won its last six La Liga matches.

“The prize is very attractive and we will do our best and try everything,” Valverde said at a press conference on the eve of the home game, calling on fans to enthusiastically support the team.

“We are sure that the fans will react. We need the fans to boost us,” he said, in what he expected to be a tough match against a team that defends well.

He highlighted that both teams have been experiencing a “good moment” heading into the match, although Barcelona played to a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in the previous round.

Valverde said he was not thinking about whether the game could decide which side would be the league champion, although he acknowledged that his team had prepared for the game as it was a final.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved