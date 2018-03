HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas Defends Triple Jump Title at 2018 Athletics Championships



BIRMINGHAM, England – Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas defended on Saturday her title and won the women’s triple jump at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England.



The 22-year-old Rojas made the best jump of the year with 14.63 meters to take home the gold medal.



Rojas came ahead of Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams, who took silver; and Spain’s Ana Peleteiro, who won bronze.



