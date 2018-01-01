

Inter’s Icardi Fully Recovered, Ready for Milan Derby, Coach Says



ROME – Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is fully recovered from his injury and ready to lead Inter Milan in the Serie A derby against AC Milan, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti announced on Saturday.



Icardi was injured in a practice session on Jan. 31 and missed the Inter’s last four games, but had been training normally for several days and was ready to play in Sunday’s duel at San Siro stadium.



“Mauro is more than ready. The derby is a match which transmits special sensations to players with a personality such as his,” Spalletti said at the pre-match press conference, organized at the Inter sports center.



“For us, winning tomorrow would mean that we’ve written a page in the history of one of the greatest matches in football as it’s seen by all and we can then make the most of the enthusiasm of the fans who care about the fate of this team,” the coach said.



After missing the matches against Crotone, Bologna, Genoa and Benevento, the 25-year-old Inter captain will seek to score his 100th goal in the Serie A.



Icardi made 89 goals with Inter, to which he signed in the summer of 2013, after scoring 10 goals in his time at Sampdoria between 2011-2013.



