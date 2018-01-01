

Barça’s Mina, Suarez, Vidal Out for Atletico Match



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Saturday he would to leave out defender Yerry Mina and midfielders Denis Suarez and Aleix Vidal for the La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.



La Liga leader Barcelona will host second-placed Atletico at Camp Nou in the 27th round of the Spanish league on Sunday.



Barça will also miss the efforts of defender Nelson Semedo, who will be out for five weeks due to a left leg injury.



Unbeaten Barcelona leads the La Liga table with 66 points, five points ahead of Atletico.



The 18-player squad will include:



Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jasper Cillessen



Defenders: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto



Midfielders: Segio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Paulinho, Andre Gomes, Andres Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele



Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Paco Alcacer



