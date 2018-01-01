 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Weirather Takes Lead in Super-G Ahead of Ski World Cup Final

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein moved on Saturday into the top spot on the Super-G leaderboard after winning at Crans-Montana, the second-to-last event in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season.

A bronze medalist in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Weirather recorded a time of 1:02.17, and her win gives her a 46-point lead over her closest rival, Lara Gut of Switzerland.

Saturday’s victory further increases the odds that Weirather, 28, will win the title at the World Cup finals, to take place on March 15 in Are, Sweden.

Austria’s Anna Veith came second, 0.36 second off the pace, and is ranked third in the overall standings, 114 points behind Weirather.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland completed the podium, 0.38 seconds slower than Weirather, while Gut finished seventh.

Saturday’s win was Weirather’s second in a World Cup event this season and her second in the discipline, following her success on Dec. 3 in Canada’s Lake Louise.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved