

Weirather Takes Lead in Super-G Ahead of Ski World Cup Final



CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein moved on Saturday into the top spot on the Super-G leaderboard after winning at Crans-Montana, the second-to-last event in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season.



A bronze medalist in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Weirather recorded a time of 1:02.17, and her win gives her a 46-point lead over her closest rival, Lara Gut of Switzerland.



Saturday’s victory further increases the odds that Weirather, 28, will win the title at the World Cup finals, to take place on March 15 in Are, Sweden.



Austria’s Anna Veith came second, 0.36 second off the pace, and is ranked third in the overall standings, 114 points behind Weirather.



Wendy Holdener of Switzerland completed the podium, 0.38 seconds slower than Weirather, while Gut finished seventh.



Saturday’s win was Weirather’s second in a World Cup event this season and her second in the discipline, following her success on Dec. 3 in Canada’s Lake Louise.



