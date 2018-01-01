 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Opens Annual Session

BEIJING – The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the government’s main advisory body, although little more than a rubber stamp for party decisions, began on Saturday its annual plenary session in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in the presence of China’s President Xi Jinping.

As every year, the meeting precedes that of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s highest legislative power, due to begin March 5 and during which the Chinese government will take important decisions such as electing its leadership, study constitutional reforms or identify economic targets.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is an advisory body lacking real power in national politics, but is part of the communist regime’s liturgy, meeting every year ahead of NPC, and often with many prominent cultural, film or sports figures in tow.

The organization, comprising nearly 2,100 members from the military, academic, business, religious, sports or cultural spheres, said on Friday that China would pave the way to becoming a modern socialist nation in the next year.

Yu Zhengsheng, CPPCC’s chairman, delivered a report on the work done by the organization in the past year, which has reinforced the integration of China’s ethnic minorities, such as those that attended the conference dressed in their traditional ethnic clothes.

Besides, Yu said the organization had received over 2,900 member’s proposals, of which 2,400 were accepted, adding it had promoted education for young people in mainland China, Hong Kong and the Special Administrative Region of Macao, thus nurturing the economic development of the Asian giant.

He said fighting poverty and pollution, setting up additional monitoring mechanisms to deter corruption and promoting consultations were among China’s main goals for 2018.

He also called for improving its members awareness of the Xi’s guiding principles – Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era – adding that educational courses on said doctrine would be conducted.
 

