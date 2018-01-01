

Nelly Korda Takes Lead in Third Round at LPGA Singapore



SINGAPORE – United States’ Nelly Korda went on Saturday from second place into first heading into the final day of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.



Korda, who finished on 15-under 201, will head into Sunday’s final round as the favorite to win the tournament with a slim one-stroke lead over fellow American, Danielle Kang.



On Saturday, Korda signed off with a 65 and had eight birdies and one bogey.



This was a marked improvement from her performance on the previous two days, when she had shot a 70 and a 66, respectively.



Canada’s Brooke M. Henderson (205) and Australia’s Minjee Lee (205) are in third and fourth, respectively.



