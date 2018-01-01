 
Caracas,
Sunday
March 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

North Korea Ready to Fight Back against US Aggression, Pyongyang Says

SEOUL – North Korea is ready to fight back against US aggression, a representative of Pyongyang told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

“As we have stated on numerous occasions, we will consider any type of blockade as an act of war against us, and if the US has indeed the guts to confront us in any ‘rough’ manner, we will not (hesitate) to respond to it,” the unidentified representative told the body on Tuesday in Geneva, Yonhap reported citing North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.

The United States recently tightened its sanctions on the North due to its repeated missile and nuclear tests.

The North Korean representative told the Conference on Disarmament, which negotiates multilateral arms control and disarmament agreements, that Pyongyang needed nuclear weapons to defend itself.

“(North Korea) was compelled to possess a nuclear deterrent in order to protect its sovereignty and the security of its nation from the harsh hostile policy and nuclear threat of the US that have persisted for years,” the representative said.

The representative also accused the United States of “amassing huge strategic assets in and around the Korean Peninsula, and mulling staging joint military exercises aimed at a pre-emptive nuclear attack on North Korea.”

Pyongyang regularly alleges that joint South Korean and US military exercises are a rehearsal for a planned invasion of North Korea.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved