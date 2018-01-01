

North Korea Ready to Fight Back against US Aggression, Pyongyang Says



SEOUL – North Korea is ready to fight back against US aggression, a representative of Pyongyang told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.



“As we have stated on numerous occasions, we will consider any type of blockade as an act of war against us, and if the US has indeed the guts to confront us in any ‘rough’ manner, we will not (hesitate) to respond to it,” the unidentified representative told the body on Tuesday in Geneva, Yonhap reported citing North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.



The United States recently tightened its sanctions on the North due to its repeated missile and nuclear tests.



The North Korean representative told the Conference on Disarmament, which negotiates multilateral arms control and disarmament agreements, that Pyongyang needed nuclear weapons to defend itself.



“(North Korea) was compelled to possess a nuclear deterrent in order to protect its sovereignty and the security of its nation from the harsh hostile policy and nuclear threat of the US that have persisted for years,” the representative said.



The representative also accused the United States of “amassing huge strategic assets in and around the Korean Peninsula, and mulling staging joint military exercises aimed at a pre-emptive nuclear attack on North Korea.”



Pyongyang regularly alleges that joint South Korean and US military exercises are a rehearsal for a planned invasion of North Korea.



