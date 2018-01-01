

South Korean Paralympic Competitors Arrive at Athletes’ Village



SEOUL – South Korea’s athletes began arriving in PyeongChang on Saturday ahead of the Paralympics, the Yonhap news agency reported.



Seventy-one of the team’s 83 members arrived in PyeongChang Athletes’ Village, with other team members due to join them on Tuesday.



The team is South Korea’s largest ever at the Winter Paralympics, consisting of 36 athletes and 47 staff members.



South Korea’s team is aiming for one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the games.



The PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics are due to run from March 9-18.



The Winter Paralympics feature six sports: Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice sledge hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.



The Winter Olympics were held in PyeongChang from Feb. 9-25.



