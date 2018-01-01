 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Porto Tops Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in Clasico

PORTO, Portugal – Porto defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-1 on Friday in the clasico to increase its lead at the top of the Primeira Liga.

Their seventh straight league win boosts the Dragons to 67 points, a margin of eight over second-place Benfica, which is tied with Sporting at 59 but sits second on goal difference and has a game in hand.

Both sides were missing starters for the contest at Porto’s Estadio Do Dragão, which marked the fourth time this season that the traditional rivals have faced other in all competitions.

The previous meetings resulted in a draw, a Sporting win on penalties and a Porto victory.

The hosts dominated in the early going and took the lead in the 29th minute when Ivan Marcano headed-in Hector Herrera’s cross.

Already trailing, Sporting then had to replace the injured Seydou Doumbia with youngster Rodrigo Leão, but the sub transformed what looked like a setback into a boon.

Just two minutes after coming onto the pitch, Leão took a great pass from Bryan Ruiz and beat Porto keeper Iker Casillas from close range to bring Sporting level.

But Porto returned from the break rejuvenated and went ahead 2-1 in the 49th minute with a goal by Yacimi Brahimi.

Sporting battled on and spent the final minutes camped out in Porto’s end, where a Freddy Montero strike forced Casillas to make a save and another Leão effort grazed the outside of the post.

Undefeated in the Primeira this season, Porto seems to be on track for its first title in four seasons.
 

