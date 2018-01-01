

India’s Sharma Grabs Surprise Lead after 2 Rounds of WGC-Mexico Championship



MEXICO CITY – India’s Shubhankar Sharma posted a second straight stellar round on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship to move to 11-under and into sole possession of the lead at the midway point of the tournament.



The 21-year-old chipped in for eagle on the reachable par-4 first hole and also carded birdies on the 11th, 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Mexico City.



The 75th-ranked Sharma, however, also gave a couple of strokes back to the field with bogeys on the second and third holes to finish at 5-under 66 on Friday.



American Xander Schauffele and a pair of Spaniards – Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia – are two shots back at 9-under.



The first-round leader, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, is now four shots behind Sharma after shooting an even-par 71 on Friday.



Three of golf’s biggest stars, meanwhile, are well positioned heading into the weekend, with American world No. 1 Dustin Johnson tied for fifth at 7-under, American world No. 4 Jordan Spieth tied for 14th at 5-under and Spanish world No. 2 Jon Rahm tied for 20th at 4-under.



The world’s third-ranked player, American Justin Thomas, has stumbled to a score of even par at the halfway point and will likely need to go very low in Saturday’s third round to put himself into contention.



The WGC-Mexico Championship is a no-cut PGA Tour event that has a purse of $10 million, one of the biggest outside of golf’s major tournaments.



