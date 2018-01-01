 
  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Brazilian Police Seize a Ton of Cocaine

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian police confiscated a ton of cocaine at the port of Rio de Janeiro, authorities said Friday.

The drugs were wrapped in separate packets and hidden in duffle bags distributed between two containers offloaded at the port.

Authorities found the cocaine during an operation to find guns, ammunition and drugs bound for organized crime groups in Rio de Janeiro state, where public safety has been in the hands of the army since President Michel Temer ordered a federal intervention to contend with a surge in violence.

Police will investigate the origin of the containers and seek to determine the cocaine’s intended final destination.

“I understand that this is the largest (cocaine seizure) in the state in a decade,” the chief of the Federal Police counternarcotics squad, Carlos Eduardo Thome, said in comments cited by O Globo newspaper.
 

