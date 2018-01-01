 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Moenchengladbach Squanders Lead, Draws 2-2 against Werder Bremen

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany – Borussia Moenchengladbach’s European aspirations took a hit on Friday when it squandered a two-goal halftime lead against Werder Bremen and ended up settling for a 2-2 draw.

In a German-league match played in the snow at Borussia-Park, Denis Zakaria opened the scoring in the fifth minute when the hosts picked apart Bremen’s defense for an easy goal.

The Swiss midfielder also was involved in the second score, sending in a cross in the 33rd minute that Bremen defender Niklas Moisander inadvertently booted into his own goal.

But the visitors stormed back in the second half, getting goals from Denmark’s Thomas Delaney in the 59th minute and American Aron Johannsson in the 78th minute to secure a much-needed point.

Moenchengladbach, which now has 35 points with nine games remaining in the season, missed a chance to gain more ground on Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen – both of which have 38 points – in the battle for berths in next season’s Europa League.

The blown lead was the latest recent disappointment for the Foals, who have earned just seven points over their last eight Bundesliga matches.

Bremen, meanwhile, is in 14th place in the German league with 27 points, three points clear of the relegation zone.
 

