Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Texans Line Up to Buys Bags with Image of Late Singer Selena

MIAMI – Hundreds stood in line on Friday at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas to purchase a limited-edition, reusable shopping bag bearing the image of late music superstar Selena.

The shopping bag, priced at $2, displays a black-and-white picture of Selena Quintanilla Perez (1971-1995) on one side and a similar image with the phrase “Queen of Cumbia” superimposed on the other.

Company spokeswoman Dya Campos told the San Antonio Express-News that one of the chain’s San Antonio stores sold several hundred bags in less than 15 minutes.

Expecting heavy demand, H-E-B set a two-bags-per-customer limit.

Sales began early morning in H-E-B stores across Texas and by midday, the bag was available on the company’s Web site, which crashed several times due to high traffic.

The company will donate $25,000 to the Selena Foundation, a non-profit organization which supports community and education programs.

More than two decades after her death, Selena remains a major star for Latinos, especially in her native Texas.

Recent months have seen the launch of a Selena cosmetics line and a television series inspired by the singer’s life.

Selena, who has sold more than 65 million discs worldwide, was only 23 when she was gunned down March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldivar, then the president of her fan club.
 

