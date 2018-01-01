

Orishas Itching to Give a Great Show in Cuba



HAVANA – Members of the Orishas trio, which revolutionized urban music, want to get over their itch to be back in Cuba after nine years’ absence from the island – and they’re doing so with a great show they’re readying for the end of the month and which they hope will be remembered as historic in their native land.



The three look forward to the upcoming concer because “I believe that Cuba deserves it and Orishas do too,” said Yotuel Romero, who met with Hiram “Ruzzo” Riveri and Roldan Gonzalez after being away for eight years, to “begin to live again the adventure of Orishas from another point of view.”



The musicians conquered the world with a mix of traditional Cuban rhythms with rap in songs that became hymns and sold thousands of discs, above all in Spain and France, and won two Grammy Awards.



Despite their international success and being considered the top representative of the island’s hip-hop, the band – formed in Paris in 1999 – has officially appeared just twice in Cuba.



The band performed for the last time on the island in 2009, invited by Colombia’s Juanes to take part in his Concert for Peace, and now returns as the featured talent at the 5th Havana World Music festival, whose usual venue is Havana’s Almendares Park with a capacity for 10,000 people – which they don’t think will be big enough.



The trio feel their songs truly reflect their native country, without primping, and because they believe their music is for everyone, they’re hoping “the whole family will go” to their concert next March 24.



To promote their return to the island, Yotuel and Ruzzo gave a press conference that Roldan Gonzalez was unable to attend, because his flight to Havana was delayed.



“People are coming from everywhere, from the United States, Spain, France, people who have always listened to this music and now want the Orishas-in-Cuba experience,” Yotuel said. “For us it will be historic, all the more because urban music in Cuba is going through some pretty hard times.”



He admitted that they’re “crazy to go onstage” and connect with the audience in Havana, where they expect to offer at least a two- or even three-hour show, “if they don’t tell us to stop.”



It will be a pleasure to be back on the island, he said, above all because “we Orishas are not interested in moving your feet, or your hands – we want to move your hearts.”



