Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | USA

Victims in US University Shooting Were Shooter’s Parents

WASHINGTON – Authorities in the US state of Michigan continue to search for a 19-year-old university student who fatally shot his parents early Friday.

James Eric Davis Jr. killed his parents inside a dormitory hall at Central Michigan University after they came to pick him up, campus police said.

“Police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” CMU said.

The head of the campus police told reporters that his officers had contact with Davis on Thursday.

“At some point during the evening, he was transported to McClaren Central Hospital for what the officers believed may be a drug-related type of incident – an overdose or a bad reaction to drugs,” Lt. Larry Klaus said. “At that point he was released to the hospital staff.”

State and local police, assisted by helicopters, were searching for Davis in the surrounding town of Mount Pleasant, home to roughly 26,300 people.

Davis, described as an African-American male 5-foot-10 (1.78 meters) and weighing 135 pounds (61 kilograms), was last seen wearing “mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie,” the municipal government said on its Twitter account.
 

