

Man City Fined $68,850 for Incidents during FA Cup Match with Wigan



LONDON – The English soccer federation on Friday fined Manchester City 50,000 pounds ($68,850) for failing to control its players during a Feb. 19 FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic.



The Premier League leaders were punished for a brawl that erupted shortly before the break, after the referee controversially sent off Citizens defender Fabian Delph during the game held on Feb. 19.



“Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the federation said in a statement.



The referee showed Delph a direct red card for a foul against Max Power during City’s 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup fifth round.



Players from both teams surrounded the referee afterwards, while City coach Pep Guardiola and Wigan’s Paul Cook argued first on the touchline and then while heading to the dressing room.



