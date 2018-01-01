 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico’s Lucas Resumes Team Training Ahead of Barcelona Clash

MADRID – Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez returned to training with the team on Friday ahead of the Barcelona clash, but another back line player, Stefan Savic, continued on the sideline.

Hernandez has recovered from an abductor injury that kept him out of Atletico’s last three matches and he could be part of the squad for Sunday’s game in Barcelona.

Savic, meanwhile, will miss a seventh straight match since suffered a muscular injury on Feb. 4.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak did not take part in the team training, working out in the gym instead, but he will start against La Liga leaders Barcelona, Atletico said.

Atletico Madrid sit second place in the La Liga table with 61 points, five behind Barcelona.
 

