

La Liga President Defends Role of VAR



BARCELONA – La Liga president Javier Tebas stressed on Friday the importance of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology and said that it would be implemented in Spain’s top-flight starting next season.



“It means more fairness in the sporting results,” he said during his participation in the Sports Web Congress.



Tebas also talked about the penalty that referee Mateu Lahoz did not award Barcelona when Las Palmas keeper Chichizola touched the ball with his hand outside the 18-yard box during their 1-1 draw on Thursday.



“The VAR officials would notify the referee about these plays,” Tebas said, while that the Chichizola play “would be controversial even with VAR.”



He declined to estimate how much it would cost to install VAR technology.



“We should consider the cost of cameras, referees and training. I would not like to provide erratic data,” Tebas said.



