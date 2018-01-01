 
  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

New Head of Brazil Federal Police Steps Up Fight against Corruption

BRASILIA – The new director general of Brazil’s Federal Police assumed his position Friday and guaranteed that the force will continue to wage a strong fight against corruption, which has grown to unimagined dimensions in recent years.

Rogerio Galloro has taken over the position from the previous director general, Fernando Segovia, dismissed after making controversial statements that got him into a series of disputes with the government of President Michel Temer, the Supreme Court of Justice and his own police force.

Segovia had said in an interview that he believed the investigation of Temer for suspected maneuvers favoring companies in the port sectoor should be shelved for lack of proof, which sparked the scandal that brought him down.

The government saw itself forced to exert some kind of influence on the investigation, the Supreme Court urged Segovia not to give public statements about matters maintained as official secrets by the judiciary, and the commissioners in charge of the case demanded his dismissal, which was finally decided by the Justice Ministry.

When named to head the Federal Police, Galloro asked that this controversy be left behind, since “people go away but institutions remain,” and guaranteed that the Federal Police will continue its investigations with full “independence” and autonomy.

“To those who wish to weaken the Federal Police, we say they can be sure we will be stronger, more independent, and that we will never cease to battle corruption,” he said.

He even announced he had asked for the strengthening of the team involved in Operation Lava Jato, which almost four years ago uncovered the colossal corruption scandal at Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras, which has led to the trial and imprisonment of important politicians and business leaders, with ramifications in other Latin American countries.

Galloro noted, however, that corruption won’t be the only area of Federal Police action, and promised to “strengthen the fight against the trafficking of arms, drugs and people, while fighting tirelessly against all kinds of crime.”
 

