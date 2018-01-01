 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid’s Modric Accused of Perjury in Trial in Croatia

ZAGREB – The prosecutor’s office of the Croatian city of Osijek said Friday that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric perjured himself during a June 2017 trial.

In a statement posted on its Web site, the prosecutor’s office said they concluded that Modric knowingly provided information that did not correspond to the truth.

The accusation refers to the Croatia international’s testimony during the corruption trial against former Dinamo Zagreb manager Zdravko Mamic.

The allegedly false testimony involved details of Modric’s contracts as a Dinamo player, which, according to the prosecutor’s office, may have illegally benefited Mamic, accused of embezzling up to 15 million euros ($18.4 million) during his time at the club.

Perjury is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The statement, in accord with Croatian law, did not mention the name of the accused, but media outlets were able to determine that it was Modric.
 

