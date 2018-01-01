 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Neymar Saw PSG as Stepping Stone to Real Madrid, Former Barça Chief Says

BARCELONA – Brazilian striker Neymar left FC Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain with his eye on a possible future move to Real Madrid, former Barça club president Joan Laporta said on Friday.

PSG signed Neymar last summer after paying Barcelona the 222 million euros ($273.27 million) required by the Brazilian’s buyout clause.

“For Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain is maybe a step before joining Real Madrid,” Laporta said during the Web Sport Congress.

He expressed sympathy over Neymar’s ankle injury, which could sideline the striker for three months, and said the Brazilian’s absence would likely hurt PSG against Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, set for next Tuesday in Paris.

“I feel sorry (for him). He is an important player for his team and they will miss him if they want to come back from their 3-1 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu,” Laporta added.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved