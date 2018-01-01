 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Girds for Atletico Clash

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona was back on the practice field on Friday to prepare for a match against Atletico Madrid that could go a long way toward deciding which of the two teams wins the 2017-2018 La Liga title.

The Catalan team completed a light practice, while Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez spent extra time in the gym.

Still unbeaten in La Liga, Barcelona has drawn three times in its last five league games, dropping six points to narrow their lead over second-place Atletico to only five points.

Anything other than a victory on Sunday could plant a seed of doubt within the usually calm Barça dressing room.

Gerard Pique is likely to return after missing the last match due to right knee pain, while fellow defender Jordi Alba will be back after a one-match suspension.

The squad is scheduled to practice on Saturday before hosting Atletico at Camp Nou the following day.
 

