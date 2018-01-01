 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Anger, Love and Fight Formed New Women’s Pan American Cross-Country Champion

QUITO – “It’s a very long journey” was the warning that Carmen Toaquiza’s coach gave her when, after winning the 2017 South American Cross-Country Championships in Santiago, she decided to compete for the Pan American version held this February 17 in San Salvador.

The coach wasn’t just talking about the long-distance run, but also the training the sport would demand of her. But thanks to a combination of anger, love and fight, and despite what little she had in the way of support, Toaquiza one year later is the continental champion.

“I had to leave home two months before the competition...I had to travel two hours and the ticket was expensive. I had to spend my own money and I didn’t have much, and I had to stay at the home of my trainer doing double training sessions” for the Pan American cross-country run, Toaquiza, 22, said in an interview with EFE.

The runner lives on a highland plateau near Cotopaxi volcano in the Ecuadorian Andes, mountains that forged the energy and endurance that have taken her to the top in a number of international cross-country competitions.

“I finished school and was studying to be a nurse, but I couldn’t pay for my studies and had to quit,” the athlete said, adding that ever since her school days she showed a talent for cross-country running.

“At first my family supported me, but then we weren’t doing well economically so they kind of stopped encouraging me. Later I had to quit my nursing studies for the lack of money,” she said.

The 2017 South American Cross-Country Championships in Chile was her first big win, beating the Peruvian athletes who were the favorites. However, when she went on to the Pan American Cross-Country Championships in El Salvador, she had a certain fear of competing against the American, Canadian and Mexican runners, but said her love for family and country pushed her to victory.

While Toaquiza looks forward to her “big goal,” the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, she trains to take part in several competitions, perhaps the first being the World Half-Marathon Championships on March 24 in Valencia, Spain, though she’s not convinced she’ll get there on time due to her needed recovery from the Pan American run and her highly detailed training schedule.

While noting the importance of sports in her life, the athlete said that her priority is to resume her studies.

For Toaquiza, the lack of support and the complications of her life – she travels every day some 60 kilometers (37 miles) between her home town of Romerillos and Quito – are not just obstacles but challenges to be overcome, and overcoming challenges is what her sport is all about.

“This sport is tough, but it’s beautiful to represent Ecuador,” she said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved