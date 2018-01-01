 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

PSG Wants to Get Past Real Madrid for Neymar, Coach Says

PARIS – Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery said on Friday the team hopes to defeat Real Madrid and qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and dedicate the victory to Neymar, who is to miss the game to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

“We want to dedicate the victory to him (Neymar),” Emery said about the upcoming match at a press conference for the Ligue 1 game against Troyes.

The coach was asked many times about alleged tension with the Brazilian national soccer team’s doctors over the Neymar’s diagnosis, but he dismissed any rumored strain in their relations.

“There is good relationship and communication between us,” Emery stressed.

Without Neymar, who will likely be sidelined for three months, PSG is to host Real Madrid at Parc des Princes on March 6 in a bid to turn their first leg 3-1 defeat around and advance to the quarterfinals.
 

