

Ibrahimovic to Leave Manchester United at End of Season



LONDON – Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho said on Friday that Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic had won the right to choose his future.



Ibrahimovic, 36, has not played since Dec. 26, when he was replaced mid-way through a Premier League game against Burnley.



“For Zlatan, we all think it’s his last season at Manchester United and it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop,” said Mourinho.



The veteran Swedish forward suffered ligament damage in his right knee on April 20, 2017, an injury that kept him away from the pitch until his return and subsequent benching in December.



“This season has been really difficult for him. Is he injured? No, he’s not injured. Does he feel totally happy and totally ready and totally convinced... in this moment? No,” said the coach.



In the 2016-2017 season, Ibrahimovic played 46 games, scored 28 goals – becoming the team’s top gunner – and won three titles (the Europa League, the EFL Cup and the FA Community Shield) before suffering his injury.



The Swedish forward has been linked in recent months with United States side LA Galaxy.



