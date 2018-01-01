

Gazprom Goes to Swedish Court to Terminate Gas Transit Contract with Ukraine



MOSCOW – Russian gas giant Gazprom announced in a statement released on Friday it had requested a Swedish arbitration court to terminate its gas transit and supply contracts with Ukraine.



Ukraine is currently Russia’s main gas route to Europe, where Gazprom accounts for 35 percent of its market share.



According to a statement to the press by Alexei Miller, Gazprom’s CEO, the Russian gas company has requested “the termination of the contracts with Naftogaz (Ukraine’s gas company) on gas supplies and transit at the Stockholm arbitration court.”



Said decision comes after a sentence published Thursday by the Stockholm arbitration court instructed Gazprom to compensate Ukraine with $4.63 billion in transit revenues due for Russia’s gas supplies to the European Union, with a volume below the contractual obligations originally agreed between Gazprom and Naftogaz.



