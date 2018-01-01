

Klamer Earns Her 1st ITU World Triathlon Series Win at Abu Dhabi



ABU DHABI – The Netherlands’ Rachel Klamer earned on Friday her first 1st ITU World Triathlon Series win at the opening ITU event of 2018, held in the United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi.



Klamer was the first to cross the finish line with a time of one hour and 43 seconds, prevailing over Briton Jessica Learmonth, who was 14 seconds off the pace.



A review was required to give the third spot to Australian Natalie van Coevorden ahead of the United States’ Kristen Kasper.



Defending champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda crashed out of the contest in the cycling discipline.



