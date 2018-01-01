 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Visiting Palmeiras Trounces Short-Handed Junior 3-0 in Copa Libertadores

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia – Brazilian club Palmeiras got a pair of goals from midfielder Bruno Henrique in a 3-0 away victory over Colombian side Junior in group-stage action in the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

With the victory in its first round-robin match, Palmeiras is now on top of Group H with three points, two ahead of Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Peru’s Alianza Lima.

The Brazilians fully capitalized on the expulsion in the ninth minute of defender German Gutierrez, who was sent off for kicking Bruno Henrique in the chest at midfield.

The midfielder notched the first goal 10 minutes later on a powerful strike from inside the area that gave Palmeiras total control of Thursday night’s game at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in the northern Colombian city.

Despite its numerical disadvantage, Junior tried to get some offense going in the first half but ran into a well-organized Palmeiras defense time and again.

An off night by winger Yimmi Chara proved particularly detrimental to the Colombian team’s side.

Shortly after the intermission, Palmeiras got a second goal when forward Miguel Borja volleyed the ball into the back of the net after a shot by Lucas Lima had been deflected.

The visitors later tacked on a third goal on a strike by Bruno Henrique in the 71st minute.

Junior had a chance to pull one back, but Uruguayan forward Jonathan Alvez sent a penalty attempt sailing far above the crossbar.

In other Copa Libertadores action Thursday night, Boca and Alianza Lima played to a 0-0 draw in Group H, a Group D match between Colombia’s Santa Fe and Ecuador’s Emelec ended tied at 1-1, Peru’s Real Garcilaso defeated Brazil’s Santos 2-0 in Group F and Venezuela’s Deportivo Lara edged Argentina’s Independiente 1-0 in Group G.
 

