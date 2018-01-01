 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Guardiola Thinks Luis Enrique Can Be Successful in Premier League

LONDON – Manchester City’s Spanish coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday that fellow Spaniard Luis Enrique would be able to have success in the Premier League, amid speculations that link Luis Enrique with a move to England.

Local media reported that the Premier League defending champion Chelsea considered contracting the former Barcelona and Roma coach Luis Enrique next season.

Guardiola praised Luis Enrique, saying that he was among the elite coaches and had what it takes to be successful in the Premier League.

Guardiola, however, also supported Chelsea’s coach Italian Antonio Conte, hailing the tactical abilities that Conte showed leading the Blues to clinch the Premier League title last season.
 

