 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Del Potro Tops Thiem to Reach Acapulco Semifinals

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro dominated in the early going and then won a tight second set to defeat Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (7) and advance to the semifinals of the Mexican Open.

In a battle of top-10 players late Thursday night in this Pacific resort city, Del Potro’s superiority from the baseline was the key as he won a lopsided opening set and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second.

The ninth-ranked Argentine stumbled, however, when trying to serve out the match at 6-2, 5-4, netting a backhand at 15-40 after the Austrian had stayed alive in the point with an outstanding defensive lob.

The set came down to a tiebreaker, in which Thiem grabbed leads on multiple occasions but was unable to consolidate them by winning key service points.

Serving at 6-5, the sixth-ranked Thiem missed his first serve and then made a backhand unforced error to squander his second set point.

Del Potro then proceeded to grab an 8-7 lead after the players struck three consecutive aces.

Down a match point, Thiem needed to win a service point but instead threw in a double fault at the worst possible moment; he challenged the line judge’s “out” call, but Hawk-Eye confirmed that it was correct.

With the win, Del Potro improved his career record against the Austrian to 4-0.

“It was a hard match. I’m tired. But I have a day of rest to face an even tougher opponent (late Friday night) in Alexander Zverev; it’s my first semifinal in Acapulco, and I’m looking forward to it,” Del Potro said afterward.

The Argentine won his only previous match against Zverev, a three-set victory at last season’s ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

The fifth-ranked Zverev (the No. 2 seed in Acapulco) advanced to the tournament’s final four with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 victory Thursday evening over American Ryan Harrison.

Friday’s other men’s semifinal will pit American Jared Donaldson against big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who fired 18 aces in a 7-6 (5), 6-4 quarterfinal victory over South Korea’s Hyeon Chung.

Donaldson advanced with an easy 6-3, 6-1 win over Spain’s Feliciano Lopez on Thursday afternoon.

The women’s singles semifinal line-up also is set, with third-seeded Australian Daria Gavrilova to take on seventh-seeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko and Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson to meet Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele on Friday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved